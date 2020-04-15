YMCA hosts food distribution event in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of cars lined up on Palmyra Road in Albany on Wednesday to get free food.
Around 350 families were fed Wednesday during the Albany Area YCMA’s food distribution at Easter Seals.
CEO Dan Gillan said it is heartwarming to know they are helping families that are in need right now.
“It is heartbreaking that so many people need food but it is heartwarming to be able to play this role in our community," said Gillan.
The food was provided by Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Albany.
Gillan said they are trying to have a food distribution every Wednesday for the community because of the need in the community right now.
“There is no price tag on being able to help people. When they say ‘thank you,’ when they say ‘God bless you’ in this time of uncertainty and challenge, it is an amazing feeling to be a part of that effort," said Gillan.
Gillan said he wants to thank his YMCA workers and volunteers that are helping give back to the community by helping give these families food.
“It is so amazing to work with people who have that same heart for this beautiful community we call home," said Gillan.
Gillan wants to make sure the community knows that we will get through these hard times.
“We will get through this. We have gotten through many things in the past and we will get through this. Remain positive, to know that there is a high power, to know we’re blessed with the holy spirit every single day with health to be able to do these things," said Gillan.
