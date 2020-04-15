91-year-old poses for backyard fashion show, sheltering-in-place

"I'm just thankful to God that I'm still above ground and can talk to people." Betty McDonald is 91 and lives in Albany, GA, one of the hotspots for the coronavirus outbreak. Her neighbor and caregiver Kim Taylor noticed Ms. Betty started getting a little down once the shelter-in-place order took effect. Ms. Betty loves to get all dressed up. She loves going to church, Cracker Barrel and the SOWEGA Council on Aging. And she gets all her fancy outfits from Goodwill! But - she can't participate in any of those favorite pasttimes right now. Kim asked Betty if she'd like to do a fashion show, and Betty said "let's get started!" They are both hoping to spread some joy during this time when many people across the world are facing unprecedented isolation. "It's a great blessing to me to know that they are enjoying my attire almost as much as I do," she said. Watch her full fashion show here: https://bit.ly/3cpuFjJ