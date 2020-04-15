91-year-old poses for backyard fashion show, sheltering-in-place

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 91-year-old woman in Albany, one of the hotspots for the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia, took to the internet to spread some joy during this toubled time.
You can tell by Betty McDonald’s outfits that she loves to stand out.
"Anything that's glittery," is what McDonald said likes to pick out when shopping at her favorite store: Goodwill.
"I noticed she began to just kind of be sad because she wasn't having to get up and dress up," said McDonald's temporary caregiver and neighbor, Kim Taylor.
Taylor said not being able to do some of her favorite things like shopping at Goodwill, eating at Cracker Barrel, and getting all dressed up for church, has been difficult on McDonald.
"It cut me off, Emileigh, with the situation like it is," Ms. Betty told WALB News 10's Emileigh Forrester.
So when Taylor suggested Betty put on a fashion show in her backyard...
“I said, ‘let’s get started,’ and that’s how it happened,” McDonald said of the impromptu show. “I did six dresses in one morning to get this accomplished.”
She pulled those six dresses from the three closets full of clothes in her home.
Taylor posted a video featuring photos of Ms. Betty's outfits on YouTube. As of Wednesday morning, it had several hundred views.
Like some other senior citizens, Ms. Betty has been isolated.
“Their connection is physically, in person, with their friends and family,” Taylor said of our older population. “So, when all that stopped, of course, it’s like there’s a disconnect.”
McDonald doesn’t have any kids, and her husband passed away more than a decade ago, so the gravity of this situation has been weighing on her as well.
"This has really been a shock to me, to have to contend with before the Lord calls me on," McDonald explained.
So, this fashion show has helped her get back in touch with the world.
"It's a great blessing to me to know that they are enjoying my attire almost as much as I do," she said.
She said she can't wait for things to get back to normal.
"She knows that she has been blessed to live as long as she has, and she's thankful, but she says she doesn't know how much longer she has left to live," her caregiver explained.
For now, she will enjoy life and her favorite outfits to the fullest extent she can.
"I'm just thankful to God that I'm still above ground and can talk to people," McDonald said, adding that she hopes to do another fashion show very soon.
You can watch Betty’s full fashion show video by clicking here.
Taylor is asking people to send Miss Betty an encouraging note via comments on the YouTube video.
