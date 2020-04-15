Valdosta superintendent speaks on Propst hiring

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rush Propst is the new head gootball coach at Valdosta High School. In a 5-4 vote, the Valdosta City School Board of Education voted to hire Propst to lead the Wildcats.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason told WALB this decision came after an extensive national search.
The superintendent said they wanted a coach that could bring their program back to national prominence.
Cason said Propst checks all their boxes.
He said their next challenge is finding a way for the players and Propst to meet.
“We really want it to be more personable with his players and families. We’ve got to think about doing that. You want the relationship to be strong between the head coach and his players. And how to go about forging those relationships is going to be a challenge with what we’re facing right now,” said Cason.
When and how that'll happen has not yet been decided.
