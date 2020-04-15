Valdosta State University offers new program to assist students during pandemic

By Jennifer Morejon | April 15, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:45 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia university found a new way to make sure students are successful as they tackle the rest of the semester online.

Valdosta State University launched its concierge coaching program.

Various faculty and staff serve as life coaches and they help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program has 290 coaches overseeing more than 6,100 students.

The coaches help students find the resources they need during this transition.

“What’s great is that those contacts, those conversations we can get that connected back here on campus or the counseling center," said Rob Freidhoff, the interim associate vice president for student success.

Freidhoff said students also speak to coaches about their everyday struggles during the COVID-19 crisis.

Coaches include staff, administration, sports coaches, vice presidents and students in graduate assistant programs.

