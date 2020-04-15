United Way of Southwest Ga.'s relief fund receives big donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization launched a community relief fund to help people and families during the coronavirus pandemic and it has received numerous donations from people in the community.
United Way of Southwest Georgia’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund received a significant donation from Wildfair Plantation.
The relief fund was given over $150,000 from Joe Davenport and his friends at the Wildfair Plantation.
The goal is to help support local non-profits respond to the needs of families in the community.
United Way of Southwest Georgia CEO Shaunae Motley is grateful to Joseph and his wife, the owners of the Wildfair Plantation for the monetary donation.
Motley said the council has met and decided how the funds will be allocated.
“We voted and we are awarding 10 local organizations with 72,000 dollars for this first round of funding and they are providing services that address food insecurity, renting, utility assistance and as well as childcare for medical responders,” said Motley.
Motley said the community relief fund is being managed by United Way and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
