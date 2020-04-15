2 teens arrested in first 2020 Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two 18-year-olds are in the Dougherty County Jail, charged with murder in connection to the April 5 death of Johnny Wright III.
Jontavious Cortez Williams and Laborris Buchanan were both charged with murder.
Wright, also 18, was the first Albany homicide victim of 2020.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley previously said police weren’t sure if the homicide was gang-related, but that is how they approached the investigation.
It is believed that Wright was shot in a drive-by shooting, according to police.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two but the Albany Police Department issued the arrest warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Dougherty County Jail’s website lists that Buchanan was arrested on April 9 and Williams was arrested the following day.
