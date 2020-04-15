Steiner: Phoebe’s Tuesday COVID-19 numbers show milestones but ‘we cannot let our guard down’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s Tuesday COVID-19 numbers show positive milestones, but the hospital system’s leader said guards cannot be let down.
“Yesterday, we treated 15 COVID patients in our main emergency center who needed hospitalization While that is a significant number, it is the lowest we’ve seen in almost a month, and that is great news," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
“Our number of recovered patients also now tops 1,000. We celebrate every positive milestone in our community’s battle against COVID-19, but we cannot let our guard down. We know how easily this virus spreads, and we must remain vigilant to ensure our daily number of new cases continues to decline. Lives truly depend on people throughout southwest Georgia continuing to take this threat seriously.”
As of noon Wednesday, here are all the Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,893
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 55
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 12
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 138
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 22
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 169
- Total Negative Results – 3,343
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,059
In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 138 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 101 negative results and 37 positives, including one additional death of positive COVID-19 patient.
The hospital system is defining a recovered COVID-19 patient as someone who tested positive and self-isolated at home for at least 14 days from the testing date, or a hospital inpatient who has been discharged for at least 10 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.