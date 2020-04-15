Raising awareness: COVID-19 could be keeping child abuse hidden

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month and the Tift County Council on Child Abuse is working to keep raising awareness during COVID-19 and shelter-in-place orders.
They said hundreds of child abuse cases were reported last year.
“Child abuse and neglect is everywhere. Child Abuse has no boundaries, it doesn’t care about race or religion, doesn’t care about how much money you make, doesn’t care what your family structure is or what school you attend,” said Lillie McEntyre, a member of the Tift County Council on Child Abuse.
Hundreds of children across the nation are facing a heightened risk of abuse and neglect as coronavirus-related school closures and shelter-in-place orders keep them at home.
“With all these stress levels, we feel like it is just a time when we need to be as active as we can. So, many of the agencies are doing everything, we are making sure that we promote as much as possible how to, positive things to do with kids, ways to prevent child abuse, ways to report child abuse and the importance of making sure we protect the children," said McEntyre.
McIntyre said 513 cases were reported in 2019. She said more could be on the horizon.
“We anticipate that there will be more incidents as far as reports, I can’t speak to that because the children are not in the settings that they usually are and because we are not in contact with each other if we are sheltering in place. It may be where reports that would of ordinarily been made are not being made," said McEntyre.
McEntyre encouraged everyone to be on alert and on the lookout for any signs of child abuse and neglect in your community.
“If you feel like there is something going on, it is better to report something and let them check on it than it is to not report. So, please do if you think that it is going on in your community, make sure you take the responsibility and report it," surged McEntyre.
