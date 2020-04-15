Quiet until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A much cooler and drier airmass is filtering into SGA this afternoon. Still a few clouds but most are enjoying tons of sunshine and pleasantly cool low 70s. Some clouds tonight otherwise a bit chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s.
Near perfect spring conditions are on tap Thursday. Sunny skies and warm as highs top mid 70s. Friday starts seasonably coolin the low 50s and into the afternoon seasonably warm with highs upper 70s near 80.
For the weekend just a tad warmer lows low 60s and highs upper 70s low 80s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers early Saturday then scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Wetter Sunday with rain and thunderstorms likely.
Showers extend into Monday and gradually end toward midday. Dry conditions and warm low-mid 80s into midweek.
