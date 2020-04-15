2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Tift, Brooks counties

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths.
One was a Tift County resident and the second was a Brooks County resident.
The Tift County individual was an 80-year old male with no underlying medical conditions. The Brooks County individual was a 73-year old male with underlying medical conditions.
Both individuals were hospitalized.
“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of these individuals and we are incredibly saddened for their loss,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We continue to encourage everyone to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and hopefully prevent more families from losing loved ones.”
The two deaths bring the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in South Health District to seven.
