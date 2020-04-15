National Weather Service offers online spotter training

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As you know, we are in the peak of the spring severe weather season.
The National Weather Service is giving you an opportunity to help them report on severe weather.
They are offering free online spotter training on Thursday, April 23 at 7 PM and on Saturday, April 25 at 2 PM.
The various weather topics include information about a variety of cloud formations, how to interpret radar, and many other things.
The information on the training and a link to register is here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.