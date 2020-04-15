Morning showers then drier and cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers Wednesday morning. Gradually clearing as drier and cooler air filters into South Georgia. Becoming mostly sunny with highs only upper 60s low 70s.
Rather chilly tonight as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s. With abundant sunshine seasonal highs mid-upper 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday with a sun/cloud mix.
For the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures a tad warmer lows low 60s and highs upper 70s low 80s. Not a weekend washout!
