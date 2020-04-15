Mitchell County Food Bank reopens Thursday

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - After being closed three weeks, Mitchell County Food Bank will reopen Thursday.
President Jim Lapham said they shut down because a volunteer contracted coronavirus.
He said they sent everyone home for those three weeks and had the facility disinfected.
Lapham said several volunteers are over 65-years-old, so they’re taking extra precautions.
Beginning Thursday, they’ll only offer curbside pick-up.
Recently, he said they’ve seen a slight decline in the number of families they’re serving.
He hopes safety measures will encourage families to come back.
“What we would like to do is pre-pack the family food supplies in one box. And bring it out and put it in the trunk of each vehicle as it comes to us. That will help to keep efforts moving at a fairly rapid pace,” said Lapham.
Lapham encourages you to wear a mask and gloves when you arrive.
He said their hours will Mondays from 3-5:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. The food bank is on 238 Mill St SE, Pelham, GA 31779.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.