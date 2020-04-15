Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram praised the Panthers’ decision to give All-Pro Christian McCaffrey a $16 million-a-year contract and says he’d like to see other top young running backs get paid, too. Ingram called the 23-year-old McCaffrey an “impact player” and said he deserved the four-year, $64 million contract extension he received Monday following a season in which he became only the third player in NFL history to amass 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Ingram said running backs deserve to be paid well, just like other positional players.