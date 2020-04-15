First Alert Weather Academy: Tornado in a bottle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tornadoes are a common threat in South Georgia.
Tornadoes are scary to think about, but it is interesting how they form.
You can make a tornado in a bottle.
All you need is two two-litter clear plastic bottles empty and clean, water, food coloring, glitter, and ducktape.
This is what you do.
Fill one bottle two-thirds full of water.
Add food-coloring and a dash of glitter.
Use ducktape to tape the two containers together.
Make sure the tape is tight so there are no water leaks when the bottles are turned over.
Flip the bottles so the bottle with the water is on top.
Swirl the bottle in a circular motion and watch the vortex form in the top bottle as the water rushes into the bottom bottle.
This is how a tornado forms.
A strong updraft is tilted into the vertical and the rotation forms a funnel that touches down and becomes a tornado.
