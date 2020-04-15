EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Monday’s storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) - Two EF-1 tornadoes have been confirmed during Monday’s severe weather, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Fla.
NWS said the first was in Tift and Worth counties.
The brief tornado touched down just southwest of Highway 82, west of Ty Ty.
Officials said there was minor structural damage and numerous trees that were uprooted and snapped.
The tornado moved northeast and crossed the highway, which someone reported seeing, according to NWS.
Damage was also reported along Little River and Whiddon Mill roads.
- Rating: EF-1
- Estimated peak wind: 90 mph
- Path length: 3.17 miles
- Path width: 100 yards
- Start time: 5:36 a.m.
- End time: 5:40 a.m.
An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in Irwin County.
It touched down in western Irwin County, initially touching down north of Five Bridge Road, according to an NWS survey.
The tornado crossed the road and ended near Palm and Peach roads.
Many trees were snapped, according to NWS.
- Rating: EF-1
- Estimated peak wind: 90 mph
- Path length: 3.96 miles
- Path width: 50 yards
- Start time: 5:59 a.m.
- End time: 6:04 a.m.
