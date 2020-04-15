Dougherty Co. officials want to make sure your voice is heard during June elections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said her office and state officials are working together to encourage Georgia voters to take part in the June election.
That’s why there are several ways to vote being offered with the COVID 19 pandemic in mind.
Absentee voting by mail applications have been sent into the Nickerson’s office.
Earlier this month, the state sent out the applications to make sure voters knew they could stay home and still let their voices be heard.
“We are seeing a lot of applications but the final is to be determined because people have ways they like to cast their ballot. That’s why we are thankful for the many options,” said Nickerson.
No one knows if the COVID 19 outbreak will still be a concern on June 9, the new election day for the presidential primary and other local elections.
So officials said you can mail in the application but your options are still open.
“They want to apply for it and we’ll mail them their ballot and then they want to hold the ballot and not vote it until the final. They find out exactly which way this tide is going to turn,” said Nickerson.
Nickerson said some people like to vote in person on Election Day and some now prefer early voting.
Right now, the plan is for early voting in Dougherty County to begin May 18. There will be a Saturday early voting day on May 30 in all 159 Georgia counties.
And the state plans to open all voting precincts on June 9, the current presidential primary election day.
Will the COVID-19 threat be over by then?
State elections officials want to let you have options.
“It’s the uncertainty but we do want to give the voter the option to vote by mail so that they can be safe,” said Nickerson.
Nickerson said if you mail for a vote by mail ballot, you can hang onto it to make a decision but don’t forget it has to be in the Dougherty County Elections office by 5 p.m. on June 9th.
So if you vote by mail, you probably should mail it a week ahead of the election day.
