DCSS sees success in meal service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thousands of meals have been given to Dougherty County students since the COVID-19 hit the area.
LaKisha Bryant Bruce, Dougherty County Schools (DCSS) community relations director, said about 175,000 meals have been served since the pandemic hit the Albany area.
“So, it is very important for us to continue to provide this service to the community because we know that there are so many people in need and so many students that need this meal service every single day," said Bruce.
Bruce said she wants to remind students to practice social distancing when they get their meals.
“Make sure that our parents that are walking their students to the bus routes and students that are walking alone to the bus routes, remember, that we want to urge them to practice social distancing as much as possible," said Bruce.
The school system still plans to have its summer meal program.
“Based on the current state of events, we don’t know exactly what that summer meal service will look like but we do know we will continue the same programs that we always have when it comes to making sure that students in Dougherty County have meals," said Bruce.
Bruce encourages you to stay positive in this time of uncertainty.
“We want to encourage students and families to find moments where they can reflect on grace and gratefulness," Bruce said.
The school system delivers meals Monday through Friday. On Fridays, they give students enough food to get them through the weekend.
