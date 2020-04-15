COVID-19 impacts toilet paper production in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A top supplier of toilet paper has been working to boost production and keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Procter & Gamble’s Albany plant, a producer of Charmin toilet paper, has started using idle equipment to increase the amount of tissue being made.
Extra employees have also been brought in to run the additional machines from sister plants across the nation.
Papermaking Department Leader John Patteson said they plan to meet the needs of not only the public but their employees as well.
“We are working very diligently every day to make sure we can meet the needs of our customers and our consumers to get that needed product out on the shelves. Best thing we can tell you is that Charmin is on the way to you,” said Patteson.
As the company continues to roll out toilet paper by the masses, they said they’re also following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to keep employees safe.
Employees wear masks, undergo temperature screening and fill out questionnaires to make sure no one has symptoms and of course, they are also practicing social distancing.
