COVID-19 deaths at Archbold jump to 30

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The death toll of COVID-19 patients at Archbold has jumped to 30, according to the hospital system’s latest daily numbers.
As of noon Wednesday, here are all of Archbold’s COVID-19 related numbers:
- Total Positive Results – 264
- Total Negative Results – 800
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 167
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 157
- Total Deaths – 30
“As of (Tuesday), we discontinued reporting patients awaiting test results at each facility,” the hospital system said in a release. “With improved testing turnaround times, we have certain test results back the same day; therefore, positive patients will move into the positive counts sooner. However, we will continue to report patients from our screening site or other outpatient settings who are waiting for results from a commercial lab outside of the Archbold system.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.