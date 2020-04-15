American Red Cross in urgent need of blood supply

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage.
The organization has seen an increase in scheduled appointments but it’s still low on blood supply.
The Red Cross said many donors are canceling appointments, some due to concerns of catching coronavirus.
t the time WALB News 10 spoke with officials, they said they’re lacking more than 8,000 units of blood.
Red Cross is urging everyone to donate if you’re healthy.
Ronnika McFall, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, said it’s important to know that blood is a perishable item and cannot be stored.
“We have been able to meet immediate patient needs. During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep blood donation appointments and to make new blood donations for the weeks ahead to provide a stable blood supply throughout this pandemic," said McFall.
The Red Cross also encourages people or companies with big buildings to host blood drives to help with the shortage.
McFall also said they practice social distancing and take other measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at donation sites.
