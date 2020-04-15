Albany Fire Dept. responds to truck fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck caught fire near the intersection of W. Broad Avenue and S. Monroe Street in Albany Wednesday evening.
Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch said the call came in just after 7 p.m.
WALB News 10’s Emileigh Forrester was in the area when the Albany Fire Department (AFD) responded to the 400 block of W. Broad Avenue. She said the truck was an FHG Landscape Management truck.
The Albany Fire Department said an employee was driving a zero-turn mower when they backed into the enclosed bed of the truck and ignited pine-straw.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said no one was injured.
AFD said the truck was estimated at $20,000 and the mower and contents of the truck were estimated at $10,000.
