YMCA offers childcare program for emergency workers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - While their buildings are closed, the Thomasville YMCA is helping its community in a special way.
The organization has set up an emergency childcare program and it is in its second week.
CEO Tom Everett said they reached out to places like the hospital, city and county first responder teams.
Everett said they have dedicated staff who’ve agreed to work each day.
“The Y has identified an opportunity and a need in the community. Serve our front line critical employees in the community while the front door of the Y is closed. We started seeing this need pop up in other communities. It allowed us an opportunity for us to start making plans here in Thomas County for how we would respond," said Everett.
Right now, the program is not at capacity, so there’s room for more children.
It’s for kids between 3 and 12-years-old.
The YMCA is open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. to accommodate healthcare professionals.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.