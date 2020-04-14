3 ways to know it’s safe for coronavirus patients to exit isolation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia Department of Public Health doctor says there are three ways to make sure you’re safe to be around people.
One, your fever needs to be gone for a consecutive 72 hours.
Also, all symptoms, including coughs, need to be gone, or all most gone within a consecutive 72 hours, or three days.
Last, seven days need to pass since showing the first symptoms.
Dr. Charles Ruis of the Southwest Georgia Public Health District also said most people are usually sick for at least seven days.
"But not in every case. Some people will develop symptoms, and in three or four days they’ll feel fine again There will be no more fever, no more symptoms, but that person has to stay in isolation until seven full days have passed.”
Just under 950 patients from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital have recovered, according to Phoebe’s latest numbers released on Monday.
He also address patient’s concerns about getting retested. He said getting results back could take much longer then actually following these steps, though.
Also, a person could be completely cured of COVID-19, however some genetic materiel could be left behind from the dead virus said Dr. Ruis.
If that happens test results could come back positive for COVID-19. “In that case the test wouldn’t help.”
He also wants recovering patients to keep in mind the supply and demand of test kits.
