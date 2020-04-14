Valdosta City School Board votes to hire Rush Propst to replace Rodemaker

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rush Propst, the former head football coach of the Colquitt County Packers, will be hired by Valdosta High School to replace Alan Rodemaker.
Rodemaker was released by the Valdosta City School Board in January in a 5-4 vote. He told us he hired an attorney after being released.
Propst was dismissed as the head coach at Colquitt County High School in March of last year during an investigation by the school board and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
On Tuesday, the Valdosta City School Board decided in a 5-4 vote to hire Propst as the new head football coach for Valdosta High School.
Propst told WALB that he plans to visit Valdosta Wednesday to sign the paperwork as the new coach of the Wildcats.
