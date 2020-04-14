Tree falls on Americus mobile home during Monday storm

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Some people in Americus are still cleaning up after Monday’s storms.
Sumter County EMA Director Nigel Poole tells us one of the hardest-hit areas was Westside Drive, in the Northwest part of the city.
A tree fell through a mobile home, but Poole said no one was injured.
They also had downed power lines and debris on roads, but the roadways are clear now.
Poole said they were prepared, and had crews up all night.
"We had regular calls with the National Weather Service. We had calls with law enforcement, first responders, emergency responders partners, to prepare for this, and watched this system come in.”
Poole said due to Governor Kemp’s recent COVID-19 guidelines, tornado shelters were not opened.
He said using the free text messaging service Code Red they can get out vital information during severe weather.
"Next time we have a storm in your location, where you set your location to be, it will alert you letting you know by phone call or by text message or by email.”
Also for now, sirens are down in the county, but Sumter County has plans to fix them.
