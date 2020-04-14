Tift Regional Diabetes Learning Center to offer telemedicine

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People diagnosed with diabetes are facing barriers when it comes to receiving specialty care during COVID-19 but Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) is offering a solution.
TRMC now offers a telemedicine app rather than in-person visits to patients.
“We didn’t want to just leave them out there hanging without someone to check on them and answer their questions and just be there for them," said Diabetes Specialist Wanda Watson.
Tift Regional diabetes specialists now offer a virtual health platform to connect to their patients so they can get diabetes education.
“We just educate them on the phone and on this telemed, we’ve got cameras and they can see us and we can see them. We can teach them as if they were sitting face to face with us in the office,” explained Watson.
The Pathway app allows for video chat, like Facetime and Facebook messenger, to connect patients right to their diabetes specialist without having to leave their home.
“To me, it is very important because this is the time of uncertainty and diabetes is one of the underlying conditions that puts our individuals at a greater risk. Georgia’s death rate is higher than the national average as of 2015,” said Watson.
The app can be downloaded on iPhone and Android devices. Wanda said she hopes this will keep patients educated and safe.
