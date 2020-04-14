Tift Co. High employee dies in car accident

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School employee died in a car accident, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.
Jane Ledlow, who worked at the school’s front office, was killed in a car accident. Her husband, Joe, was also killed, according to the post.
“Mrs. Ledlow was loved by many and will be deeply missed at TCHS and throughout the county,” the school wrote on Facebook. “She has touched so many lives. Please be in prayer for her family and her TCHS family/students.”
The post did not clarify when the car accident happened.
