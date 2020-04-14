Stores pick up grocery tabs for health care workers, first responders

(WALB) - After seeing a grand gesture by a celebrity, the parent company of Harvey’s Supermarket and Winn Dixie wanted to do something to say “thank you” to the heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus fight in the southeast.
On Monday, during the hour when only health care workers and first responders could shop at Harvey’s and Winn Dixie grocery stores, the parent company picked up all of their grocery tabs at all the stores it owns.
"We were inspired by one person, Tyler Perry's amazing act of generosity and kindness," said Southeastern Grocers CEO Anthony Hucker.
Last week, media mogul Tyler Perry paid for groceries for seniors and those who are at higher risk who were shopping at stores in the Atlanta area and in Louisiana.
Hucker said Southeastern Grocers then took it upon itself to show a similar act of kindness to show appreciation for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.
The company said it paid for the groceries for thousands of health care workers and first responders Monday night.
"So many people are suffering in the communities in which we serve today," Hucker said. "It's critical to be kind."
The free groceries excluded alcohol, tobacco, lottery, postage stamps and gift cards.
Southeastern Grocers owns Harvey's, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Mas.
All four store chains are offering a specific shopping hour for health care workers and first responders from 8 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The stores are also asking senior citizens and those who are at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 to shop during the first hour of the day Monday through Friday.
The SEG Gives Foundation also donated $250,000 to Feeding America last month to help its food banks help those people who are facing food insecurity during this time.
The grocer said in a press release that it is also offering more than 5,000 positions to people affected by fewer working hours or job loss due to mandated store and restaurant closures due to COVID-19.
