Stores pick up grocery tabs for health care workers, first responders

"Won't He do it!" This woman did a little praise dance when she found out that her groceries were paid for last night. Southeastern Grocers, which owns Harvey's, Winn Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Mas, picked up the grocery tabs of ALL health care workers and first responders who shopped during the special shopping hour just for them last night. The company paid for all the frontline workers' groceries at every store during that hour. That includes Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores in South Georgia!! You can tell in this video how appreciated this act of kindness was! (Source: Southeastern Grocers)