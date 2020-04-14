Retired Phoebe doctor comes back to help COVID-19 ICU patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Phoebe doctor has come out of retirement to help fight the coronavirus.
Dr. LaMont Smith practiced medicine for 25 years and retired from the University of Florida in 2018.
Eighteen months later, Smith started helping out at a Savannah hospital and is now at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
"During my time being retired, I made myself available to Phoebe on multiple occasions by just saying, ‘if you need me I’ll come back and help,’” explained Smith.
Smith said he wanted to help during the international crisis.
“And part of my motivation there was I missed the intellectual stimulation, I missed taking care of patients. I wasn’t bored, I had plenty to do but I kinda retired earlier then I anticipated,” said Smith.
Smith has now helped more than 100 patients since his return three weeks ago.
“My first night there was really, really busy. The entire week was busy, so everything came back as if I never left," explained Dr. Smith.
Smith said he works 13 hour days and his biggest challenge is getting critically ill patients well. Sometimes his hard work isn’t enough.
“I tried everything I could to help. The rest of the patients recover and I couldn’t get anywhere and I was told today (Tuesday) a colleague texted me and told me two of the people I took care of last week have already passed away. It’s very demoralizing,” said Smith.
As he headed off to Phoebe, Smith left behind a family of refugee animals but not his wife of 15 years. He said she helps out at Phoebe when he’s not there.
Smith said they help each other cope during these emotional times.
“I really had a bad day yesterday and it had to do with the realization that I couldn’t help people and my wife was there for me, a lot of people have been there for me as a matter of fact,” said Dr. Smith.
Smith said the only stress is living at a hotel and everything that comes with not being at home.
He is on a break back in Jacksonville for the next two weeks and said he’ll return to Phoebe on April 27.
However, Smith took the time to give WALB News 10 a glimpse of what it’s like inside Phoebe’s ICU rooms. He said he’s only been taking care of critically ill COVID-19 patients. He said those patients are sedated, on ventilators or both. He also explained that Phoebe’s ICUs are always full.
“Up until now, even with the very sickest patients, we’ve been able to help most of them. So this COVID thing has come along and changed everything, at least with ICU patients. If you come to the ICU there’s a good chance you’re gonna die and so that’s very difficult to deal with" said Dr. Smith.
Smith believes a vaccine will make the biggest difference in the fight against COVID-19.
Right now, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is reporting 55 deaths.
Phoebe is also reporting almost 1000 people have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Smith is not the only outside help at Phoebe right now.
Phoebe leadership weighs in and said:
"We continue to be amazed by the dedication and hard work of the Phoebe Family, and we are so grateful for their incredible service to our community throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Over the last few weeks, Phoebe has significantly expanded our clinical staff by hiring a substantial number of contract physicians and nurses to help us effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some clinicians who typically work in communities that have not been so severely affected by the COVID-19 as southwest Georgia have reached out to Phoebe, seeking to come here to help. Several recently-retired physicians have also offered their services.
They certainly have been welcomed additions to the Phoebe Family, and we appreciate what they are doing to help us provide quality care to our patients. "
