PCOM transitions to virtual learning amid COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In light of the coronavirus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine of South Georgia (PCOM) has shifted to virtual learning.
The classrooms and hallways at PCOM are empty. Students and professors are now home, learning and teaching virtually.
“Sitting in front of your computer, alone for hours on end every day is a little bit more difficult,” said Christian Edwards, a first-year student at PCOM.
Edwards said his professors have been extremely accommodating during this transition.
“Our professors have offered live, virtual office hours. So, we can go to those and say, ‘Hey, I was reading this and I’m a little bit confused,’” said Edwards.
Associate Professor of Physiology Dr. Jennifer Shaw said the virtual office hours helps her stay in touch with her students.
“I think it was isolating at first, but now I think our students feel like we’re all in this, we’re doing the best we can,” said Shaw.
She said this new way of learning could prove incredibly beneficial for some students.
“I do feel like there’s going to be a small subset of people that it opens the door for them to be a little bit more engaged. And maybe it’ll translate when we go back to the classroom," said Shaw.
Edwards said the toughest part is losing the hands-on learning.
“We’re still receiving the level of education that’s required for us to perform well in our profession," said Edwards.
Edwards said despite those challenges, there’s a definite upside.
“You’re thankful you can walk into the other room and see my kids for 10 minutes. Then come back and study. You know, I couldn’t do that before so there are trade-offs," said Edwards.
A date hasn’t been set when classes will return to normal.
