Lenox woman crafts door hangers to encourage others during COVID-19 pandemic

LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - Diane Lane lives in Lenox and is spreading a glimmer of hope to others during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s a door hanger. It’s kind of in the shape of the cancer awareness ribbon and it’s painted red. And, I wrote on there ‘covered by the blood.’ And, just put a ribbon, you know, people are hanging it on their door. And, I did put the Exodus 12:13 Bible verse on there. I didn’t write the verse, but I put the scripture reference on each ribbon,” said Lane.
She holds a paint group each week to embrace community and relationships with other women.
Even though they can’t meet, she and her husband cut out 73 crafts in the shape of a ribbon to craft a masterpiece at no cost.
“Oh, they were very appreciative, a lot of them were, well, it was just a variety of people. But I delivered a lot to older ladies in the church and to older ladies that I knew, and they were so appreciative and, they said, ‘You know, we just appreciate you encouraging us.’ And, they said we feel encouraged by it,” said Lane.
Lane said she feels now is the time to share her faith.
“It’s just kind of a symbol of your faith and your beliefs that you know, God is going to take care of us you know, through this virus, or really anything, tornadoes, anything,” said Lane.
Lane enjoys painting and hopes that by using her hobby she can help someone else in lifting them up during this challenging time.
“I just love doing arts and crafts and I love painting and we all call it our paint therapy. We enjoy painting, it’s just good relaxation and you can kind of forget about your other problems for a few minutes, focus on your painting. And, you know, then it’s just become a way with this to maybe lift somebody up or encourage them when everybody’s feeling kind of down,” said Lane.
If you live in or near Lenox and would like a door hanger, you can send Diane a message on Facebook.
