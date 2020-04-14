Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
NC may ease COVID-19 restrictions if outbreak pace slows
North Carolina’s governor said Monday that he could ease some coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses after April if social-distancing practices continue to slow the virus outbreak over the next two weeks. Meanwhile, corrections officials said they are allowing some inmates out of state prisons early if they didn’t commit violent crimes and fit certain criteria. Gov. Roy Cooper stressed at a news briefing that relaxing restrictions meant to slow the virus outbreak would be gradual. He said he’s discussing with epidemiologists what steps could be taken after the end of April to help the economy. Current measures include only allowing restaurants to serve takeout and delivery and restricting many nonessential businesses.
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
Storms kill North Carolina resident when tree falls on home
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A line of severe thunderstorms and most likely some tornadoes have swept across North Carolina, leaving one woman dead after a tree crashed into her bedroom. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the 61-year-old woman lived in Lexington, North Carolina. It is about half an hour south of Winston-Salem and northeast of Charlotte along Interstate 85. Jonathan Blaes, the meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said surveys are underway to confirm that tornadoes had struck parts of the state. Those areas include Alamance County in the central part of the state and parts of the coast near Jacksonville. The western part of North Carolina also experienced extremely heavy rain.
Inmate dies, 80-plus others infected in his prison complex
BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — A 81-year-old inmate in North Carolina has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Charles Richard Rootes died Saturday after receiving treatment for over two weeks. He was diagnosed with the virus on March 26 after being taken to a hospital for respiratory failure. The News & Observer reports more than 80 people, including 22 employees, have been diagnosed with the virus in the prison complex that housed Rootes. Butner Prison Complex’s medium-security facility, which houses 641 men, currently has more than 40 inmates who have tested positive for the virus. There are 10 other confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates at Butner’s low-security facility.
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
New island replaces old one off North Carolina coast
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — Two years after a newly formed North Carolina island was lost to storm surge, officials say a new one appears to be rising in its place on the Outer Banks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the nearly 100-foot long formation was discovered Sunday, about a quarter of a mile south of Cape Point. It's in the same area where Shelly Island showed up on a NASA satellite in the fall of 2016. National Park Service officials say the sandbar could either continue growing in size or get washed away with the next storm swell.
Bank's lawsuit over service outage allowed to continue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — BB&T Corp. will continue to a sue a software vendor in a federal North Carolina court over what it claims was a “catastrophic” outage that kept customers from using online banking services. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that federal Judge Catherine Eagles denied the vendor’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday. BB&T became Truist Financial Corp. in December after purchasing SunTrust Banks Inc. The vendor that’s being sued is Hitachi Vantara, which recently changed the name of the subsidiary to Hitachi Corp. LLC. The software firm is being accused of gross professional negligence over its hardware. But Hitachi says that BB&T failed to follow its operational advice.
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
