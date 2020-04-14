Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BORDERLANDS WIND PROJECT
New Mexico wind farm to provide power for Arizona customers
SOCORRO, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers have finished an environmental review of a planned 100-megawatt wind farm near the Arizona-New Mexico border. The Bureau of Land Management says anyone with concerns about the Borderlands Wind project has until May 11 to protest. Residents have concerns about property values, protection of the night sky and the effects on eagles and species. Under the agency's preferred alternative, the wind farm would include 34 turbines on more than two dozen square miles of federal land southwest of Quemado, New Mexico. The wind farm would provide electricity to customers of Arizona-based Tucson Electric Power.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST
Phoenix man arrested in assault of family member
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in the assault of an older female family member. They say the woman and a witness told officers that 19-year-old Dario Isreal Rodriguez grabbed the victim by the hair with both hands Saturday and shook her head violently before threatening her. Court paperwork shows the victim is in poor health and cannot move around well on her own. Police say Rodriguez was booked into jail on suspicion of assault, vulnerable adult abuse and domestic violence. It was unclear Monday if Rodriguez has a lawyer yet for his case.
ARIZONA MVD SHUTDOWN
Arizona MVD to shut down to change to new computer system
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division will shut down for several days in order to upgrade to a new computer system. The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that the shutdown is scheduled to occur Friday at 5 p.m. and last till April 21. For that period, there will be no services available including driver’s license and car registration renewals. The agency says this will also affect authorized third-party service providers and ServiceArizona.com. According to transportation officials, the timing of the disruption to service is in part because the coronavirus pandemic has already resulted in fewer visits to MVD offices.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona reports 7 new coronavirus deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting seven more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 122. The number has nearly doubled from 65 a week ago. The latest deaths were in Maricopa, Coconino and Apache counties. State health officials also reported more than 3,700 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That's up 163 since Sunday and nearly 1,250 from a week ago. In a bid to help reduce COVID-19 risks in jails, 189 Maricopa County inmates who have already been sentenced were transferred from county jails to state prisons. Authorities say lowering the jail population creates space for quarantines if outbreaks were to occur there.
FBI POSTER-NAVAJO LANGUAGE
1st FBI poster in Navajo language seeks info on homicide
The FBI has issued its first poster in a Native American language, seeking information in Navajo on the death of a man six years ago on the New Mexico portion of vast Navajo Nation reservation. Authorities say 75-year-old Wilson Joe Chiquito was beaten to death at his home in small community of Counselor in February 2014. The FBI recently released the plea in Navajo to the public for information that could help solve the case. The poster has been shared on social media and posted in Navajo communities grocery stores and trading posts. The FBI hasn’t translated posters into any Native American language beside Navajo
AMAZON WAREHOUSE FIRE
Fire crews put out blaze inside Amazon warehouse in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that broke out inside an Amazon warehouse in south Phoenix. Phoenix fire officials say the blaze was reported around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the Amazon fulfillment center near 50th Avenue and Buckeye. Upon their arrival, fire crews already observed workers in the middle of evacuating. Firefighters found numerous plastic carts on the facility’s second floor were on fire. They immediately put it out and contained it from spreading to other items. No injuries were reported. The second floor sustained water damage that made its way to the first floor. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona releases demographic information on virus deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has begun releasing more detailed demographic information about the spread of the coronavirus. The information released Sunday suggests a heavy toll among the elderly, men and Native Americans. Also on Sunday, health officials released infection data by zip code along with the statewide availability of health care resources including ventilator breathing machines. Deaths linked to the pandemic increased to 115 statewide as confirmed infections rose to 3,539. Men accounted for 63% of the death toll.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona lawmakers recess but continue receiving per diem pay
PHOENIX (AP) — Members of the Arizona Legislature have recessed indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19, but lawmakers will continue to receive per diem payments. The Arizona Republic reported House and Senate staff confirmed that while in-person meetings have ended, legislators will receive payments meant to help cover food, lodging and other expenses while the Legislature meets. The payments are in addition to their $24,000 salaries. The daily rate is $35 for Maricopa County lawmakers and $60 for those who commute from elsewhere. Payments will continue through May 11 unless lawmakers opt out or the Legislature adjourns for the year before then.