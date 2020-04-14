Hands on Thomas County helps local agencies during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Hands on Thomas County is stepping in to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization promotes volunteering in the county and helps those wanting to volunteer, find a place, all while helping local agencies who need more volunteers.
Executive Director Angela Kiminas said they’re also helping Archbold Medical Center find volunteers.
“We’re all working together, so we have volunteers that are working and sewing for Archbold and also for outside Archbold. So we’re trying to pull as many people together where they can help," said Kiminas.
One of those businesses they’re trying to help is Vital Signs in Thomasville.
