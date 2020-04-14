Ga. Power works to restore outages across the state

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power said over 100,000 people were without power across Georgia after Monday morning’s storms.
“There are a few spots that we are still working on, we have gotten the power back on to anybody, to anyone that can receive it. What I mean by that is as long as their electrical system wasn’t damaged that intakes power from our grid, they’re back on," said Georgia Power Spokesperson Craig Bell.
Thousands are still without power following Monday’s straight-line winds and tornadoes across Georgia.
Georgia Power is urging you to be on alert after the storm.
“We really want folks to focus on us doing the heavy lifting. If you see downed power lines and trees, call us, let us come out and do that work. Let us move that debris from power lines cause that can be pretty dangerous, especially for people, children and pets as they go outside," said Bell.
Bell said he wants everyone to know they’re working to keep power outages as brief as possible.
“For large areas, you know, we get out and try to make sure that we attack and restore power outages that affect the most people because that helps to restore power quickly. We start with the largest outage that can get the most people back on in one time and we work our way down," explained Bell.
Georgia Power said this is a critical time with severe storms and the pandemic. However, the company wants everyone to pay attention to their surroundings after straight-line winds or a tornado damages your home.
“There could be a chainlink fence or something that could conduct electricity. So we just want people to be mindful before you pick up a branch make sure you don’t see a power line up under it, make sure there is no damage or downed power lines around because it is almost impossible to tell the difference between a live wire and a dead wire," said Bell.
Georgia Power said those who sustained damage to homes where their electrical input is damaged may have to consult with a technician to get their power back on.
