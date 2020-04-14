First COVID-19 death reported in Lanier Co.

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District for the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths.
One individual was a resident in Lanier County and the other was a resident of Lowndes County.
The Lanier County individual was a 75-year old female with underlying medical conditions and is the first COVID-19 death for the county. The Lowndes County individual was an 87-year old female with underlying medical conditions.
Both individuals were hospitalized, according to the health agency.
“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of two more residents of the South Health District. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We want to continue to stress the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing to slow the spread of this devastating disease."
The two deaths bring the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in South Health District to seven.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.