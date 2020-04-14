Drier and cooler for a few days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm low 80s this afternoon. Mostly stay dry as Isolated showers and thunderstorms move across portions of the South Georgia through the evening. Isolated strong maybe severe storms are possible with damaging winds and hail.
Overnight mostly cloudy as rain shifts north into early Wednesday. Gradually clearing as cooler and drier air filters in through the afternoon.
For the rest of the week a sun/cloud mix and more seasonal with highs mid-upper 70s low 80s and lows upper 40s low 50s Thursday and Friday.
Through the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely but not a wash out. For now severe storms are not expected. Temperatures a tad warmer lows low 60s and highs upper 70s low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.