Dozens of tree stumps being removed throughout Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One tree stump at a time, Moultrie city leaders are improving the safety and appearance of their city.
By Friday, 29 tree stumps throughout Moultrie will be removed.
Dozens of these stumps have stuck around for nearly a year, because the city would wait until there were enough stumps to hire a contractor to remove them.
“Citizens of Moultrie, this should be a thing of the past seeing stumps just out there lingering for a long period of time," said Assistant Public Works Director Daniel Lawson.
Lawson said they now have an annual stump grinding contract, which means they’ll remove stumps soon after the tree has been cut.
Lawson said this contract is designed to improve the community’s safety.
“Safety first and what we’re starting with are high traffic areas. Most of the tree stumps are close to the sidewalks, so it keeps from being a trip hazard or someone getting hurt,” said Lawson.
Lawson said he believes this will improve the overall look of the city.
“Of course, aesthetic is another major concern. We want Moultrie to look as good as possible,” said Lawson.
Lawson said once they’ve removed the first 29, they’ll start phase two. What that entails is not yet clear.
Lawson said they’re still working on a timeline for the second phase.
