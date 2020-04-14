COVID-19 death toll up to 27 at Archbold; death toll at 6 for CRMC

Archbold Medical Center (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 3:14 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The death toll of COVID-19 patients has jumped up to 27 for Archbold medical system, according to the hospital’s Tuesday numbers.

Below is a breakdown of Archbold’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total positive results – 221
  • Total negative results – 710
  • Total positive patients at home – 130
  • Total other patients awaiting results at home – 208
  • Total deaths – 27
Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Source: WALB)
The death toll of COVID-19 patients at Colquitt Regional Medical Center is up to six, according to the hospital’s website.

Here is a breakdown of the latest COVID-19 numbers based on testing the hospital has done:

  • Total positive results: 125
  • Total negative results: 499
  • Total pending: 107

