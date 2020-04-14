COVID-19 death toll up to 27 at Archbold; death toll at 6 for CRMC

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The death toll of COVID-19 patients has jumped up to 27 for Archbold medical system, according to the hospital’s Tuesday numbers.
Below is a breakdown of Archbold’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total positive results – 221
- Total negative results – 710
- Total positive patients at home – 130
- Total other patients awaiting results at home – 208
- Total deaths – 27
The death toll of COVID-19 patients at Colquitt Regional Medical Center is up to six, according to the hospital’s website.
Here is a breakdown of the latest COVID-19 numbers based on testing the hospital has done:
- Total positive results: 125
- Total negative results: 499
- Total pending: 107
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.