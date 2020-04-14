Chehaw sees success with virtual programs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw Park has continued to connect to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the park announced it will host a Facebook live two times a day.
One will be at 10 a.m. each day and is the “Digital Cubs Program.” It’s for kids 3 to 4-years-old.
“Digital Keeper Chat” will be held at 4 p.m. each day and it takes viewers behind the scenes to see animals and learn about them from a zookeeper.
Director of Guest and Public Relations Morgan Burnette said the Facebook lives have been going really well.
“We have found that these videos are reaching not just people in Albany, not just people in the region but they are reaching all across the nation. There is a ton of people finding out about Chehaw," says Burnette.
If you want to watch the programs, you can catch them on Chehaw’s Facebook page.
