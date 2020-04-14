Brooks Co. man arrested for indecent exposure

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, about 1 p.m., an officer with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) was approached by a citizen in a store in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road.
The citizen reported a man, later identified as William Holt, who lives in Brooks County, had exposed his genital area to people shopping inside the business.
The officer was able to locate and detain Holt, as an investigation revealed Holt had exposed himself to several different female customers at the location.
Holt was taken to Lowndes County Jail for three counts of indecent exposure.
“We are grateful for the witness in this case quickly notifying our officer, which resulted in this offender being arrested. This type of deviant behavior cannot and should not be tolerated in our community," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
