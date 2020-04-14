Albany 8 year old celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Maine Hampson was shocked to see family, friends, and others celebrate her eighth birthday with a drive-by party.
Many people honked, gave gifts, and shouted ‘happy birthday!’ from their vehicles to the now eight year old.
She remembered talking with her mom moments before “the surprise."
”Is this part of the surprise?’ and then she was like, 'maybe’ so I was like ‘that’s part of the surprise.’ It feels good to see some of my friends and my teachers to give them air hugs."
COVID-19 stopped her original birthday slumber party plans, but that didn’t stop her family from wanting to celebrate.
They hosted it just outside to their home in Albany.
Her father tells us around 50 vehicles came by.
They said everyone from friends, family, teachers and even strangers came out to celebrate.
