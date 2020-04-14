Albany Museum of Art adds 2 new virtual programs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) wants to make sure you still have access to it during the pandemic.
It is now offering two more virtual programs, “Toddler Take Over” and “Homeschool Day.”
Toddler Take Over allows toddlers to learn about art and make projects pertaining to what they learned about.
Homeschool Day gives homeschooled students the opportunity to take an online field trip to the museum.
Annie Vanoteghem, the education and public programming director at AMA, said it’s important the community knows the museum is still there for them.
“We want these programs to keep thriving. We don’t want people to forget that we have them. Maybe we will reach a new audience by doing it this way and those folks will come into the museum for the first time when we open again," said Vanoteghem.
If you are interested in signing up for either of the two programs, you can email Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
