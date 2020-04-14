Albany Boys & Girls Club offers virtual college and career fairs weekly

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Club is working to make sure members don’t get left behind in this pandemic when it comes to getting a higher education.
The Albany Boys & Girls Club will now have virtual college fairs on Tuesdays and a virtual career fair each Thursday.
Both will start at 2 p.m.
CEO Marvin Laster said they’ll talk to Alumni for the college fair.
“Asking them to create 60-second videos about why they chose to go to that respected institution," explained Laster.
Laster said that during the career fair, they’ll interview professionals about why they chose their line of work.
“We will be talking with different professionals, interviewing them, really giving our young people some insight as to career pathways and career goals, challenges these individuals faced in becoming successful," said Laster.
Laster said during the college fairs, students will be able to see colleges, meet faculty, alumni and participate in virtual activities.
“This is not only for Boys & Girls Club members but this if for the general public. Anybody can participate," said Laster.
Laster said the club planned for students to be able to attend the college and career fairs in person, but due to COVID- 19, it forced the organization to change its plan. He said it’s important to have these two virtual programs so students know their options after they graduate high school.
“New reality calls for new solutions. This is just a new solution that we developed to face the realities that we are dealing with,” said Laster.
If you are interested in information on how to access the virtual programs, you can visit the Albany Boys & Girls Clubs’ website.
