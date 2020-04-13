Ways to use recyclable items around the house

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Thomasville has suspended their recycling operations.
WALB’s Niah Humphrey spoke with Keep Thomas County Beautiful (KTCB) about what you can do with those recyclable items without throwing them out.
Julie Murphree, Executive Director of KTCB said you can still reuse items like cardboard boxes and empty toilet paper rolls around the house.
With people ordering online more than usual, Murphree says many people probably have cardboard boxes laying around the house.
“Flattening cardboard boxes, I have been putting them in my yard. It’s a weed preventer. Prevent the growth of grass if you wanted to do that as well,” said Murphree.
She said even using cereal boxes or newspapers can get the job done. Using empty toilet paper rolls can also turn into a fun activity for the children.
“You can smear peanut butter on the outside of a toilet paper roll, and then just roll it in bird seeds and then, you’ve got a little bird feeder,” said Murphree.
Another item to think about reducing the use of is plastic water bottles.
She said if you’re at home, it may be better to drink water already supplied by the city when you can.
“To really rethink of using single-use plastic water bottles,” said Murphree.
In order to keep Thomas County beautiful, Murphree said leaving gloves laying around outside and in parking lots has to end.
“People are starting to get really bad, especially in grocery store parking lots, are littering their gloves. Plastic is something that does not decompose,” said Murphree.
She said it’s disrespectful leaving behind items like these for others to pick up. Employees are already working hard for our community during these difficult times.
