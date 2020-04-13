Volunteer makes masks with Bible versus and fun patterns to lift neighbors’ spirits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Colorful masks are making their mark on the Worth County community.
One woman is volunteering her time and effort to protect her neighbors and first responders.
While stuck in her home going on 27 days now, Sherry Spence felt there was something she could do to help her community. And she certainly found that thing.
“I make masks. I sew them. I heard a need in Worth County for people who knew how to sew and I volunteered. I hadn’t sewn in years.”
But that didn’t stop Spence.
“I dragged out my sewing machine. I told them I’ll help if I can. They brought over a handwritten pattern and material, and I started sewing.”
Spence had friends who started making masks for nurses at Southwell. After a few Facebook posts, people from all over were reaching out for masks.
“The need is tremendous. I received requests from people who are homebound in their 80s and afraid to go anywhere. We’re mailing those to them.”
It doesn’t stop there. Spence is making masks for essential workers, like grocery store clerks and families of healthcare workers.
“I mean it’s a lot of fun. This is one of my favorites right here. I got to show you this,” showing a rubber ducky pattern for her next mask.
“I mean how much fun is this.”
They are fun patterns of rubber ducks and flowers, even ones with Bible verses. They’re lifting spirits.
“I feel the urgency. I can hear it. It’s crazy to say, but I can hear the urgency in their typing.”
The masks are free.
Spence just asks, if you are able, donate the cloth fabric or thread for her to sew. She says if you want to make a monetary donation, make it to the humane society or another charity of your choice.
Spence can be reached through Facebook. She says she has about a week left to finish the current batch she’s working on and then she can get started on more orders.
Spence says by working together and helping one another, the Worth County community can get through these tough times.
