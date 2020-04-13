Turner Co. sees first COVID-19 related death

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), South Health District has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death of a resident in Turner County.
The individual was an 83-year old male with underlying medical conditions.
“We continue to be saddened to hear of the death of residents in our district,” said William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this individual during this time of loss.”
As of noon Monday, April 13, 37 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in residents of Turner County.
The majority of those 37 cases have been due to a local nursing home outbreak which includes staff and residents of the long-term care facility.
To receive the most recent total case counts for any county in Georgia, please refer to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Update at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. This site updates daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.