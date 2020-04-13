Thomasville Fire Rescue gets new safety equipment

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Firefighters risk their lives for their community daily.
Thomasville Fire Rescue now has equipment to keep their men and women healthy on the job.
This new equipment will be used to fight cancer-causing agents.
Interim Chief Tim Connell said firefighters usually develop throat cancer from the carcinogens.
“We saw, you know, in the fire service firefighters’ cancer rate was increasing,” said Chief Connell.
A washer, dryer and new headgear. This is all the new equipment they have to keep their men and women safe.
“We purchased a washing machine to help extract all the carcinogens is out of the turnout gear. We put in what they call a plymovent system which is an exhaust system for all the engines. Basically taking all of the carcinogens out of the air,” said Chief Connell.
He said they received a grant for these products, and had money left over for another piece of equipment. A dryer.
”We can dry 6 sets of turnout gear in 4 hours, whereas, we were having to leaving them out in the sun for a day or two. And the sun, the ultraviolet rays were just breaking down the turnout gear,” explained Chief Connell.
They also now use carbon hoods which help with the carcinogens getting in contact with skin.
“After every fire, the firefighter will give the hood to the Battalion Chief, and the Battalion Chief will give him a brand new hood. And then we’ll wash all the hood to get rid of all the carcinogens,” explained Chief Connell.
They use this equipment every time they go into a structure fire.
“Our job is dangerous enough, and we don’t want a firefighter to work 30 years in a career as a firefighter and then retire and a few months later, come up with cancer,” said Chief Connell.
He said this is a way for them to do what they can to protect their employees.
