Preparing for strong winds, potentially severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With strong winds and possible tornadoes in the forecast overnight and into early Monday morning, it’s a good time for homeowners to make sure you’re prepared.
State Farm is reminding property owners that a little storm preparation can make a big difference.
“It is just interesting, normal storm preparedness protocol we demand that homeowners and folks in apartments pay attention to a weather radio or their local news to be prepared to move to an interior room," said State Farm Agent Steve Perrine.
Perrine said homeowners can protect themselves and practice safety even under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines with COVID-19.
“But with COVID, if you have family members who have a compromised immune system, you might need to find two different rooms to be in potentially if there is reason to give space to a family member that may need it," said Perrine.
With possible severe storms coming our way, Perrine recommends everyone stay safe and take the necessary precautions.
“Personal safety, which is number one, you want to make sure you have an emergency kit prepared if you have a generator in case the power goes out you know, a day or two or longer," said Perrine.
Also, Steve encouraged everyone to keep their emergency kit filled with proper supplies.
“Have reliable water, getting medicines that are required. You might want to put Tylenol or Advil in there. You want to have a couple days supply of food and something that can last and not perishable types of food,” said Perrine.
State Farm recommended a few extra tips to keep your home safe as well.
“Part of the things to advance with the storm is to move outdoor furniture or anything might be prone to getting blown around,” said Perrine.
